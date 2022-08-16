Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health is working to help Mesa County parents have access to universal pre-school.

Mesa County Partnership for Children and Families is the local coordinating agency for Universal pre-school in Mesa County. Having access to universal pre-school in Mesa County will help ease the burden for parents seeking to get their children in school.

The Mesa County Department of Human Services is involved in the effort as well and helps connect families to the existing Colorado Child Care Assistance Program, which helps subsidize the cost of child care.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.