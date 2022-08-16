Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home

Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this...
Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this summer has been particularly bad.(anoldent / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press/Report for America
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man had a rude awaking early Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound (181-kilogram) bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Monday.

The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear multiple times until it collapsed and died just after 2 a.m., said Rachel Gonzalez, spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Nobody was injured, she said. Officers removed the animal from the house, located in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs. The couple had a legal right to shoot the bear if they felt threatened, Gonzalez said.

Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears and break-ins aren’t uncommon in Rocky Mountain towns. People shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare, said Gonzalez.

This particular male bear was not tagged and the department does not know if it was involved in other break-ins, she said.

“Steamboat, that area, they’ve been dealing with bears getting into homes all summer long,” said Gonzalez. “It’s not impossible that this bear learned the behavior from another bear.”

Residents of Steamboat Springs are warned by the agency to lock doors and windows, secure their trash and recycling in bear-proof bins, and even take down bird-feeders to prevent these kind of confrontations.

“These types of incidents are preventable,” said Gonzalez. “Bears are very smart. Once they learn that it’s easy to access food in a certain area, they are going to keep doing it.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
Lincoln Park playground in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22
Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Flash flood warning in effect until 7:15 p.m. for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine burn...
Flash flood warning near Carbondale

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
UPDATE: US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
Mesa County Public Health: Universal Pre-School in Mesa County
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
The Cameo Roadway Improvement Project
Cameo Roadway Improvement Project