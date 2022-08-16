Cameo Roadway Improvements project reaches completion

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - After nearly five months of construction, the Cameo Roadway Improvements project is complete. The project added a new barrel culvert structure and improved intersection safety near the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.

Approximately 1.3 miles of County roadway were widened and paved, including a few existing entrances to the shooting ranges. New pavement was placed on an existing gravel road and replaced an existing double barrel culvert structure where the road crosses the Coal Canyon drainage.

Two existing 5′x7′ corrugated metal culverts that could not handle some of the recent flash floods in this area were replaced. There are now two 10′x14′ concrete culverts, in conjunction with several other drainage improvements, that will increase the capacity for those larger flows.

Autoplay Caption

The project area was along Mesa County Road I 9/10 (CR I 9/10), north of Interstate 70 (I-70), near exit 46. CR I 9/10 Road begins at the frontage road west of and parallel to I-70 and travels northwest toward the Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse trail area.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.