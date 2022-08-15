Water damage closes US Highway 6 by Eagle-Vail

US Highway 6 damage and closure near Eagle-Vail
US Highway 6 damage and closure near Eagle-Vail(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Transportation is investigating water damage to US Highway 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County.

The highway is closed due to increasing damage to the roadway near Mile Point 273.8. Crews are working to determine where the water is coming from and assessing the next steps to repair damage. Motorists will need to use I-70 instead of US 6 when traveling in the area.

The closure is posted on COtrip.org and will continue to be posted there during the closure and throughout any continuing impacts, like lane closure during repair.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack

Latest News

Electric Scooters to be part of pilot program
Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot
three glass of white red and rose wine with dim light in wooden restaurant table with a grape...
Wine pairs well at a book signing
The DMV2GO RV and SUV are displayed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, near Pagosa Springs, Colorado....
Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally
Delta Health reflects on anniversary of COVID-19 vaccine given to local healthcare worker
Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained new location