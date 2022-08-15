Rise of emergency calls in Palisade

(KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town.

The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the fire department.

The Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai assures there’s no need to be alarmed, “I don’t think we’re seeing a great increase in crime.”

Mikolai adds the rise in calls can be attributed to a few factors. That includes tourism, adding two new ambulances, and a mutual aid agreement with Mesa County.

“So with that in mind, we do answer calls, not only within the Town of Palisade but within the rural area, just outside of the town up on east Orchard Mesa and all the way into Clifton,” said Mikolai.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
Bates adds a propeller to one of his sculptures at his ranch in Fruita, Colorado.
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley

Latest News

Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are...
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
Handcuffs
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies
Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River.
Rising river temperatures cause fishing closure on Yampa River
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins