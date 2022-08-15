Monday set the pace for a mostly stormy, cool week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re becoming a bit of a battle ground between summer’s weakening influence and autumn quickly approaching. There will be some warm days over the next couple of weeks, but an overall cooling trend is in progress.

Looking through the record books, our latest 100-degree day and our latest 90-degree day will be behind us within about six weeks. The Aspen leaves will start changing colors, and the color will peak around the middle of September for areas roughly along and north of I-70. All of these are signs of autumn quickly approaching.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms will be around this evening, so occasional rain is possible. Some storms can bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding is possible. Otherwise, this evening will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to lower 80s by 8 PM, then into the 70s just after 9 PM. Rainy areas can be about 10 degrees cooler. Most of the rain will end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be cloudy with a chance for a few stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The scattered nature of the storms means that some areas will get rain and some will not. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Storms can bring frequent lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will be near 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 80 degrees around Montrose. Rainy areas may be 5-10 degrees cooler.

Brief Drying Starts Wednesday

Wednesday starts a brief dry spell. A few showers are possible until about midday around Grand Junction, then the biggest rain potential shifts south toward Montrose and the San Juan Mountains. Overall, showers and storms will be fewer in our area, and we will be warmer. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction and in the mid-80s around Montrose.

Dry Thursday, Then Rain Increases Again

Thursday will be dry and likely the warmest day of the week. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with only a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm over the mountains. Showers and thunderstorms will increase again on Friday and Saturday before another round of drying takes over on Sunday and Monday. That drying will also come with some warming.

