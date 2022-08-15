Mesa County pushes for state control over wolf reintroduction.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Commissioners plan to ask the feds to make sure Colorado Parks and Wildlife can manage wolf populations when the species is re-introduced.

We will let you know if commissioners approve the letter at their meeting tomorrow.

It asks for CPW to be allowed oversight and it reminds the feds Mesa County is opposed to the reintroduction of wolves.

County leaders say the move will hurt livestock, wildlife and recreation.

So far, there is nothing specific about where wolves will re-appear in Colorado but it will happen by the end of 2023.

