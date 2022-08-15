Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area.

Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy trees as they mature. This will help with continuing to provide shade for visitors at the park as well as other environmental and community benefits that come with having a tree canopy. Maintenance also address potential hazards in the park.

The trees in Lincoln Park are a part of the Lincoln Park Arboretum, which features 69 different varieties of trees. Each different tree is labeled with a plaque and provides visitors with information by using their smartphones and gives a virtual map online. The trees act as an outdoor museum to schools, child-care facilities, and institutions of higher learning by providing a variety of educational opportunities.

