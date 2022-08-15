FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting

The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled. Baldwin disputes these findings. He earlier said he cocked the gun but did not pull the trigger.(Source: KOAT via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Alec Baldwin is taking issue with an FBI report about the October shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of his movie “Rust.”

The FBI says the gun Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

Baldwin’s attorney said Sunday that the report is being “misconstrued” and that “the gun fired in testing only one time – without having to pull the trigger – when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places.”

The attorney added, “The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

Baldwin told ABC News in December he cocked the gun, but that “the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

The FBI forensics report says if the gun was cocked the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office now has the FBI report as it continues its investigation into the shooting. Investigators will focus on how a live round of ammunition may have made it onto the movie set.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
Bates adds a propeller to one of his sculptures at his ranch in Fruita, Colorado.
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley

Latest News

Mesa County Commissioners approve proposed solar farm
Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm
Anne Heche was an Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the...
Anne Heche made her mark on Hollywood's artistic, social scenes
Police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a...
Man accused of driving through crowd outside bar then killing his mother
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade