7-Eleven brings back Bring Your Own Cup Day

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”
According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”(PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - 7-Eleven’s famous Bring Your Own Cup Day is making a return this summer.

On Aug. 27, loyalty members of 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway are encouraged to grab any creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

According to a news release, 7-Eleven says, “If it fits in the cup, fill’er up!”

Cups and containers must be clean, watertight (aka leak proof), and must sit upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t fit in the display, it won’t fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

The promotion is limited to one container per customer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack

Latest News

Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
FILE - Dr. Ricardo Cruciani leaves the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, in New York, Feb. 21,...
Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail, sources say
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
‘It was kind of like a miracle’: Woman donates kidney to older brother in need