Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then the west edge of the interstate. The motorhome proceeded to collide with a fence and power pole before rolling and landing on its roof. The crash is suspected to be caused by a tire blowout.

Both the 64-year-old female driver and the 75-year-old male passenger died as a result of the crash.

The crash resulted in southbound traffic on I-25 south of Pueblo being diverted and caused road closures for a short period of time.

The names of the deceased have not been released and next of kin has yet to be notified.

No further information has been released at this time.

