Showers and storms returning to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms were a bit more widespread across the Western Slope this afternoon, with even some light showers making into Grand Junction through the early evening hours. Any remaining showers and thunderstorms will continue to come to an end across the region through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies settle in from there with overnight lows falling into the 60s.

Rain chances will gradually get higher by the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up once again by Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will continue to improve into Monday and Tuesday, with widespread showers and thunderstorms both afternoons across the Western Slope. Some of the rain could be heavy at times as well. The increased cloud coverage and rain chances will turn us cooler, with highs only breaking the lower and middle 80s. We’ll start to dry out just a little bit on Wednesday, but we’ll still track some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Highs will still be in the lower and middle 80s.

We’ll dry out quite a bit on Thursday with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Some smaller rain chances could return to the region yet again by the end of the work week and into the following weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

