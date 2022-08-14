Groundbreaking for Clifton Branch Library

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Clifton Branch Library coming to Clifton will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m..

The new library will be built next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School at 3270 D 1/2 Road. Those attending the groundbreaking ceremony are asked to park on D 1/2 Road.

The 17,800 square foot library will be about three times bigger than the current Clifton Branch. It will feature dedicated children and teen areas, a community meeting room, several study rooms, and an area for reading and relaxation.

Completion of the library is anticipated for 2023.

Construction of the new Clifton Branch is projected to cost $11.5 million, with $8 million provided by the Mesa County Public Library District and $3.5 million to be raised by the Mesa County Libraries Foundation.

