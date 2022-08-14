Groundbreaking for Clifton Branch Library

The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the...
The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the current Clifton Branch.(Pixabay)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Clifton Branch Library coming to Clifton will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m..

The new library will be built next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School at 3270 D 1/2 Road. Those attending the groundbreaking ceremony are asked to park on D 1/2 Road.

The 17,800 square foot library will be about three times bigger than the current Clifton Branch. It will feature dedicated children and teen areas, a community meeting room, several study rooms, and an area for reading and relaxation.

Completion of the library is anticipated for 2023.

Construction of the new Clifton Branch is projected to cost $11.5 million, with $8 million provided by the Mesa County Public Library District and $3.5 million to be raised by the Mesa County Libraries Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
Bates adds a propeller to one of his sculptures at his ranch in Fruita, Colorado.
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley
Colorado will be getting nearly $46 million that will go towards transportation, specifically...
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations

Latest News

Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
mavs to the majors
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art