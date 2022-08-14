Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
Bates adds a propeller to one of his sculptures at his ranch in Fruita, Colorado.
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley
Colorado will be getting nearly $46 million that will go towards transportation, specifically...
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
MODERATE MURKOWSKI
Moderate Murkowski
A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges