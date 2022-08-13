Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub

An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the building, injuring about 14 people. (WUSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say more than a dozen people were injured -- four of them critically -- after a vehicle crashed into a pub and restaurant.

Arlington County officials said the crash happened early Friday evening at the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment.

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts establishment in Arlington, Virginia, after a car crashed into the building on Friday.(Xavier Halloun via CNN Newsource)

The crash also caused a fire that was soon extinguished. Authorities say eight people were taken to the hospital, while six others were treated at the scene.

Details on the crash cause weren’t immediately provided.

A police spokeswoman says the driver was among those taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on a busy thoroughfare a few miles from the District of Columbia line.

Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing flames to erupt. (ZAHID SHAH)

