Tracking better rain chances for the valleys

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.

As we begin our weekend, valleys will remain dry, and mountains will start to see more scattered showers and storms from the afternoon to the nighttime. In our valleys, we will stay dry, but there is a slight chance of a sprinkle for Grand Junction for the evening hours. These precipitation chances will remain low over the weekend for Grand Junction. Temperatures will slowly decline in Grand Junction and Montrose, falling into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

By Sunday, Montrose precipitation chances will increase while Grand Junction will remain predominantly dry. Then by Monday, Grand Junction’s precipitation chances will rise as Montrose will continue to see more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will continue into the middle of the week, where the lower valleys will experience scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to fall leading into Wednesday, reaching into the upper 80s for Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose. In the higher elevations, scattered showers and storms will continue to impact these areas from moisture getting fed into the Western Slope. By the end of the work week, temperatures start to take the reverse and slowly begin to warm right back into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability

Latest News

KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
KJCT News at 5:30 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Monsoon moisture and mountain storms continue
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 8/12
Friday will be drier in the valleys as showers and thunderstorms will be mostly over the...
Showers and storms fade tonight, then Friday will be drier