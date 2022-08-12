‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements.

Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet as well as Governor Jared Polis welcomed the funds as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant programs.

Other projects include $16.8 million for a project in Pueblo, Colorado, and $4.7 million for a project in Alamosa, Colorado.

