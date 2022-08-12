Showers and storms fade tonight, then Friday will be drier

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a week of unrelenting hot and dry weather, the changes we’ve been talking about are finally starting to arrive. First, it’s a few showers. The next change could be a more noticeable drop in temperature.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be over the mountains initially, and we’ll cool from mid-90s around 6 PM to mid-to-upper 80s by 8 PM in the valleys. It’s after 8 PM when the chance for rain spikes in the valleys, including around Grand Junction. Showers and storms will miss some spots, and they’ll clear out by about midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 61 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible, but they’ll mostly be over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.

Weekend Preview

Saturday and Sunday are more of the same. We’ll have showers and thunderstorms around, but of them will be over the mountains. The evenings will be the biggest potential for rain in the valleys, but the rain chance isn’t all that big in the valleys either day. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 90s - down from the upper 90s. Lows will be mainly in the 60s.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Early signs point to scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The atmosphere will humidify throughout its depth over the weekend. Then upper level conditions become more favorable lofting the highest humidity from near the ground to generate clouds and rain. The chance for rain for early next week is currently at 40%. That means if we had the same weather pattern ten times, we’d get rain four out of the ten times. So that’s not a guarantee for rain, but it’s a good chance and it’s increasing.

Monday and Tuesday’s rain will be followed by a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday could be in the mid-80s around Grand Junction with lower 80s around Montrose.

