New playground at New Emerson School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday, August 10, marked the first day of the fall semester for Grand Junction students, and one school started the semester unveiling a new project.

New Emerson School unveiled its new playground, replacing the previous one installed around fifty years ago. The school received a grant of $230,000 to construct it. However, the project is not entirely complete.

”So part of our playground is going to have an art feature, So we still have to create that and that’s what we need money for. We still have signs that we need that really tell about the science behind each piece of equipment,” said Terry Schmalz, principal of New Emmerson School.

Schmalz also mentioned that the grant was only enough money to complete the playground. The remaining parts of the project still need additional funding. The school is looking for donations from the public. To help donate, they ask you to call the school at 970-254-6500.

