New playground at New Emerson School

Slide on the playground at New Emerson School
Slide on the playground at New Emerson School(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday, August 10, marked the first day of the fall semester for Grand Junction students, and one school started the semester unveiling a new project.

New Emerson School unveiled its new playground, replacing the previous one installed around fifty years ago. The school received a grant of $230,000 to construct it. However, the project is not entirely complete.

”So part of our playground is going to have an art feature, So we still have to create that and that’s what we need money for. We still have signs that we need that really tell about the science behind each piece of equipment,” said Terry Schmalz, principal of New Emmerson School.

Schmalz also mentioned that the grant was only enough money to complete the playground. The remaining parts of the project still need additional funding. The school is looking for donations from the public. To help donate, they ask you to call the school at 970-254-6500.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
Palisade, Colorado, is so well known for its peaches that the town hosts a weekend-long...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Guevara is launching a weather balloon with the help of Meteorologist Megan...
How weather balloons operate
Set up for ice cream social and live music, downtown for Palisade Peach Fest 2022
[GALLERY] Palisade Peach Festival - Day 1
Copper Club Brewing Company 1st Annual Back To School Bash
Know a teacher who needs a pint? Copper Club Brewing will be giving out free beer to D51 staff on August 13
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon