Monsoon moisture and mountain storms continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monsoon moisture returned to the Western Slope yesterday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the higher elevations through the afternoon, then the nearby valleys during the evening and early overnight hours. Skies have been clearing through the morning, but clouds will be on their way back through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase once again, the only difference from yesterday being that much of the rain through the day today will primarily be in the higher elevations. We could potentially see one or two showers in the valleys late this afternoon and into the early evening, but the best rain chances will by far be along the higher elevations. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the valleys, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower and middle 90s. Any rain comes to an end through the overnight hours, then skies clear out once again with lows in the 60s.

We’ll continue seeing much of the same pattern as today through the weekend around the region. Showers and thunderstorms will primarily stay in the higher elevations each afternoon, with just one or two storms possible in the lower elevations by the evening. Partly cloudy skies continue to remain in place with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Monsoon moisture continues to stream over the region into early next week as well, and we’ll see better rain chances all across the Western Slope on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and higher rain chances will keep temperatures cooler, with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll turn a little bit drier again by the middle of next week, with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.

