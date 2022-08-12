Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - “Evolution from all different directions,” that’s how artist Jeff Bates describes his multi-faceted art career. Bates, a metal sculptor in Fruita, started welding in high school and has been mixing art and metal ever since.

From two inches to 12 feet tall, a variety in scale is a big part of Bates’ work. Some of the bigger pieces can be found in the roundabout at the Fruita exit from Interstate 70. On the smaller side, he makes custom skull gearshift knobs. Each one is a little different, and those have traveled to car enthusiasts around the world.

Find more of his work here - Jeff Bates Art.

