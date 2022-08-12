Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art

The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Cyndy Koures.
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction’s Commission on Arts and Culture wants to hire an artist to create a metal sculpture for the city’s newest fire station. The budget for the piece is just over $51,000.

The art will be featured at Fire Station 8 off 31 Road north of Riverside Parkway.

The fire station will be finished this winter. It’s a $6 million dollar project.

Backers say the artwork should incorporate images of the two ponies who lived on the land before the city bought it.

Marlene Godsey, Arts and Adult Programing Director for the city, explains what she hopes the project will include, “River scenery because of the community. Obviously pear orchards because that area is known for pear orchards. Potentially ponies because the land that they bought it from the used to be two ponies that lived on that land was very historical to the area and then of course a fire engine.”

Follow this link online for the full proposal.

