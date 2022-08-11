Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon

A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland Firefighter Collin Hagan's body.(Douglas County Sherriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KJCT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon announced the death of a Craig, Colorado wildland firefighter on Thursday. Collin Hagan, a 27-year-old man from Toivola, Michigan assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew, died on August 10 after being struck by a tree.

The DCSO stated in a release that Hagan was working on the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon when he was fatally injured. EMS personnel assigned to the fire tried to save Hagan, but the firefighter succumbed to his injuries.

The release states that once the DCSO and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were informed of the firefighter’s death, his body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip south of Clearwater, Oregon, to the Roseburg Regional Airport.

Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department, and Douglas County Fire District #2 paid respects by standing together to honor Hagan as his body arrived via helicopter. Hagan’s body was transferred to a funeral home with a full escort from the multi-agency group of firefighters.

“It is a sad day in public safety.” Sheriff John Hanlin said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

