Western Colorado Community College: Habitat for Humanity

WCCC and Habitat for Humanity
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mike Ramsden, a recent Western Colorado Community College graduate is giving back to the community in a unique way.

Ramsden worked on a class project that gave him real world experience and an opportunity to help out others in the community. Through his class project Ramsden along with his fellow WCCC students submitted a project to CAD designs for Habitat for Humanity to use for a home build plan. The project helps to put a roof over the head of two families.

Ramsden and a fellow student won the competition and received a $500 prize each. Ramsden wound up donating the money he won to one of the families.

The houses are expected to be built this winter and spring along with the help of Colorado Mesa University and WCCC faculty, staff and students.

