US Postal Service plans holiday price hikes for 3rd straight year

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.
The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.(Rusty Clark / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service plans to raise the prices during the peak holiday season for the third year in a row.

The postal service said the temporary price increase on a variety of mail services would offset rising delivery costs.

The increases will range from 25 cents to $6 per package.

They will cover individual and business mailings for priority mail, priority mail express and first-class package service.

They would go into effect on Oct. 2 and last through Jan. 22.

The postal regulation commission has to give the green light for the higher rates to go into effect.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
Contracted company has begun assessing and repairing damaged road.
Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11
Palisade, Colorado, is so well known for its peaches that the town hosts a weekend-long...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

Latest News

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian...
TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon