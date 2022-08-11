Scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Overnight showers and storms brought some rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the Grand Valley right around midnight last night. Some clouds stuck around through the early portions of the morning, but we’ve started to see a lot more sunshine and blue skies through the middle of the morning. Clouds will start increasing once again late this morning and into the early afternoon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will start developing once again along the western San Juan Mountains, atop the Grand Mesa, and across the High Country and the northern Continental Divide. Most of these showers and storms should remain in the higher elevations through the afternoon, then we could see another round of evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms across the valleys as better moisture and dynamics remain in place to keep storms going. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies until showers and storms arrive in the lower elevations. Expect another warm day, but not quite as hot as the last couple of days with highs in the lower and middle 90s. Skies will start to clear out into early Friday morning, with low temperatures falling into the 60s.

Friday will play out pretty similar to today, but with slightly lower rain chances. Skies will once again clear out through Friday morning, then clouds return with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the higher elevations by early Friday afternoon. A couple of showers and storms could still make it into the valleys by Friday evening, but they should be much more isolated in nature. We’ll see partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s.

Slightly better rain chances move back into the region by Saturday and Sunday, but still overall on the lower side of things. Better rain chances than that look to be on the way through the opening half of next week. We’re starting to see some better agreement among the data that points to better rain chances. Expect potential increases in those rain chances over the next couple of days for the start and middle of next week.

