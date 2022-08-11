Know a teacher who needs a pint? Copper Club Brewing will be giving out free beer to D51 staff on August 13

The brewery will also be taking donations for school supplies and providing free hot dogs and live music later in the day
Copper Club Brewing Company 1st Annual Back To School Bash
Copper Club Brewing Company 1st Annual Back To School Bash
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - Copper Club Brewing announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a District 51 teacher appreciation day and classroom supply fundraiser all day on August 13.

The brewery stated that it will be buying all ID-carrying District 51 staff a pint of beer to show its appreciation, as well as running a collection drive for classroom supplies. The supplies will be distributed to Fruita area schools, and anyone who donates supplies or cash will be entered into a drawing for free beer.

Copper Club will be giving out free hotdogs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and musical entertainment from The Bass Player Joe will begin at 6 p.m

In a release from the brewery, it states that, “Teachers are the backbone to our community. They teach and care for our children everyday and do not always get the credit and support they need. The least we can do is show them some love and support for one day.”

The release also states that Copper Club believes that teachers should not have to buy their own classroom supplies, and it wants to alleviate some of their burden by providing free supplies and an evening of relaxation on their dime.

Copper Club Brewing is located at 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, CO

