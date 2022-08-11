Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Attorney General Merrick Garland asked for the search warrant used at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to be unsealed and made public. (CNN, POOL)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear if and when the unsealing request, filed in federal court in Miami, might be granted or when the documents could be released.

The FBI raid at Donald Trump's estate was related to his possible mishandling of presidential documents. (CNN, WPTV, POOL, NY TIMES, MAGGIE HABERMAN, HOST TV)

More on Donald Trump-related investigations: https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.
Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations
Contracted company has begun assessing and repairing damaged road.
Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11
Palisade, Colorado, is so well known for its peaches that the town hosts a weekend-long...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland asked for the search warrant used at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate...
Justice Department asks for search warrant of Trump home to be unsealed
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide
Authorities say a paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed after a car drove through a crash...
‘We are heartbroken’: Paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, standoff underway