Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Rodeo’

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rodeo(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Rodeo!

Rodeo is a five-month-old Heeler mix. Rodeo is still a puppy and has tons of puppy energy. He gets along with other dogs but has not been cat tested. He would work well in an active home to help burn off all of his energy. Rodeo does fine around children but would need to be watched since he stills plays rough like a puppy. He would work well with anyone who is willing to take the time to train and work with him.

If you’re interested in adopting Rodeo, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

