Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If Palisade, Colorado, is known for anything, peaches are at the top of the list. The famous Palisade Peach Festival will kick off its celebration tomorrow, August 11, 2022.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the town of Palisade will be hosting a free ice cream social for the public in the Down Town Palisade Plaza.

At 5:45 p.m., there will be a Police vs. Fire Fighters Tug-of-War contest at Independent Park, located across the street from the Post Office on 3rd and Kluge (near Palisade Plaza).

While enjoying free ice cream, the public is invited to watch the Peach Queen and Court be crowned. At 6:30 p.m., a street dance for all ages will kick off.

