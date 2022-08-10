Palisade Peach Festival agenda of celebrations

Sunset caught on an evening walk on the Palisade Rim trail in Palisade, Colorado.(Marc Mancuso)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re anything like me, the Palisade Peach Festival is the perfect distraction from upcoming classes every fall.

The 54th Annual Palisade Peach Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 11 and goes through Saturday, August 13. This celebration holds a variety of activities to celebrate farmers, families, and businesses.

On Thursday, August 11, everyone is invited to a free ice cream social, the crowning of the Peach Queen and Court, and a street dance open to all ages. The ice cream social begins at 5:30 and the street dance begins at 6:30.

On Friday, August 12, at 3 p.m. Riverbend Park will become home to vendors, food trucks, and activities. Live music from Colorado performers will begin and continue throughout the day until the festivities conclude at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

On Saturday, August 13, the public is invited to start the morning with fresh made pancakes at the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 7 a.m.. There will be a “Just Peachy” 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Following pancakes and the 5K, the Palisade Peach Festival Parade will take place in downtown Palisade, at the same location that the ice cream social and street dance took place on Friday.

At 10 a.m., the vendors, games and entertainment will resume at Riverbend Park. Saturday will also include a variety of peach cuisine demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., a Kids Peach Eating Contest at 1 p.m., an Adult Peach Eating Contest following the kids, and a BBQ contest at 5 p.m.,

Tickets can be bought as a weekend pass or for a single day at the gate when entering Riverbend Park. Ticket information can be found here. Further details about the festival can be found on the Palisade Chamber of Commerce website.

