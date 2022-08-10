Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new...
Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
Money Matters: Day trading
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
Police lights
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night
In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery....
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot at southern Colorado home

Latest News

A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at...
Good sportsmanship: Okla. little leaguer hit in head by baseball, consoles pitcher
Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a...
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
FILE PHOTO - Peter Welch wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Vermont primary election.
Vermont’s Democratic House member will seek Senate seat
Bibi's new baby is a boy.
Cincinnati Zoo needs your help naming hippo Fiona’s newborn brother