Colorado Democratic state lawmaker faces voting charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An El Paso County grand jury has indicted Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee, chair of the chamber’s judicial committee, on one count of voting outside the district where he resides in 2020, in violation of state law.

An attorney for Lee says Lee vigorously denies the charge.

The Aug. 3 indictment was first announced Tuesday by the Colorado Springs police department and later released to the public in redacted form by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The Colorado Sun reports the indictment alleges Lee voted giving false information about his residence during the presidential primary in 2020.

