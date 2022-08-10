CDOT update on North Ave road work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B.

Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.

Potholing and boring continues at 28 Road as well as camera installation on 25 Road, 28 Road 28 1/4 Road and 28 1/2 Road.

Driver’s are asked to remain aware of workers in the “cone zone” and to please drive slow.

Work is taking place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sunday to Friday. One lane of travel in each direction is maintained during work times.

Daytime utility work continues, with intermittent lane closures.

Driver’s are asked to be aware of the reduced 30 mph speed limit and 10′ width restrictions.

Road work is expected to be completed mid-November.

