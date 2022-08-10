CDOT update on North Ave road work

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CDOT has released an update on their current work zone on North Ave between 1st Street and I-70B.

Currently, the zone is the west end of 29 1/2 Road to 23rd Street. The concrete curb and median work on US 6/North Ave between 29 Road and 28 1/2 Road still progresses with additional activity from 28 Road and 23rd Street and 16th to 20th Streets.

Potholing and boring continues at 28 Road as well as camera installation on 25 Road, 28 Road 28 1/4 Road and 28 1/2 Road.

Driver’s are asked to remain aware of workers in the “cone zone” and to please drive slow.

Work is taking place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Sunday to Friday. One lane of travel in each direction is maintained during work times.

Daytime utility work continues, with intermittent lane closures.

Driver’s are asked to be aware of the reduced 30 mph speed limit and 10′ width restrictions.

Road work is expected to be completed mid-November.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
The Bureau of Reclamation made emergency releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County...
West Slope water managers ask: What authority do the feds have? Projects with reclamation ties could be at risk

Latest News

Magic mushrooms in Madrigal's laboratories
Possession and use of entheogenic plants and fungi fails to qualify for 2022 ballot
The summer of 2022 has brought monsoonal rains to Summit County nearly every day. So what does...
Ski resorts hope for a snowy winter after a drizzly Summit summer
Water line work will impact traffic and Camino del Rio and 8th Street in Durango, Colorado.
Durango utility work alert
In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have...
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage