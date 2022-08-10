Carbondale Fire crews alerted of small wildfire on County Road 100

Carbondale wildfire is believed to be started by vehicle chains or a stray cigarette butt.
Carbondale wildfire is believed to be started by vehicle chains or a stray cigarette butt.(Carbondale Fire)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District was alerted of a wildfire near 4482 County Road 100.

When firefighters arrived, they found a wildfire burning with heavy flames. Due to conditions and location, CRFPD requested mutual aid from Roaring Fork Fire who provided two brush trucks, a tender, and crews.

Carbondale Fire and Roaring Fork Fire quickly initiated fire suppression tactics to suppress the spread to the west. The fire was contained to less than two acres.

Fire Chief Rob Goodwin stated, “This fire had huge potential to spread and was moving rapidly into a tight stand of pinon and juniper. The crews from Carbondale and Roaring Fork Fire did an outstanding job in keeping this fire from becoming much worse.”

There were no structures threatened, no evacuations, and no injuries. The fire is believed to be a human caused fire started from chains of a trailer or from a stray cigarette butt.

County Road 100 was closed from Highway 82 to County road 102 for several hours due to heavy smoke conditions.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
The Bureau of Reclamation made emergency releases from Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County...
West Slope water managers ask: What authority do the feds have? Projects with reclamation ties could be at risk

Latest News

Colorado's winning photo from last year
Cast Your Vote Colorado: Ninth annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest opens voting
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Contracted company has begun assessing and repairing damaged road.
Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
CDOT update on North Ave road work