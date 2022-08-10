Carbondale Fire crews alerted of small wildfire on County Road 100

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District was alerted of a wildfire near 4482 County Road 100.

When firefighters arrived, they found a wildfire burning with heavy flames. Due to conditions and location, CRFPD requested mutual aid from Roaring Fork Fire who provided two brush trucks, a tender, and crews.

Carbondale Fire and Roaring Fork Fire quickly initiated fire suppression tactics to suppress the spread to the west. The fire was contained to less than two acres.

Fire Chief Rob Goodwin stated, “This fire had huge potential to spread and was moving rapidly into a tight stand of pinon and juniper. The crews from Carbondale and Roaring Fork Fire did an outstanding job in keeping this fire from becoming much worse.”

There were no structures threatened, no evacuations, and no injuries. The fire is believed to be a human caused fire started from chains of a trailer or from a stray cigarette butt.

County Road 100 was closed from Highway 82 to County road 102 for several hours due to heavy smoke conditions.

