WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Money Matters: Day trading
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
Police lights
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night
In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery....
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot at southern Colorado home
Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding

Latest News

A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm