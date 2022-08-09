US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

The status of gray wolves remains contentious.
The status of gray wolves remains contentious.(Gary Kramer / USFWS / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (The Associated Press) - Wildlife advocates are suing federal officials after they missed a deadline to decide if protections for wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains.

Republican-led states in the region have made it easier to kill the predators. That’s raised worries that wolf numbers could be reduced to unsustainable levels.

The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that protections for wolves may need to be restored. A final determination was due June 1.

The Humane Society of the United States and Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Montana to order officials to make a decision.

