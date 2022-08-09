Rainwater is unsafe to drink everywhere, researchers say

Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.
Rainwater everywhere is unsafe to drink, study says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers say rainwater across the globe should be considered unsafe to drink because of the presence of what are known as “forever chemicals.”

The study is based on United States environmental protection standards for levels of the thousands of chemicals that do not break down and are continuously cycled through the environment.

The study by Stockholm University and ETH Zurich University concludes there is likely no part of the world unaffected by the contamination, saying the chemicals have been found in Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.

Research shows the chemicals, known as PFAS, may be associated with a number of health risks, including cancer.

The lead researcher said in the industrial world, people do not often drink rainwater, but many people around the world do and expect it to be safe, and it supplies many drinking water sources.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Money Matters: Day trading
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
Police lights
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night
In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery....
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot at southern Colorado home
Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding

Latest News

FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a black 14 year old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden signs US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
The status of gray wolves remains contentious.
US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career