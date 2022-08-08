Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot at southern Colorado home

In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery....
In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in southern Colorado. Deputy Andrew Peery was a decorated member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.(El Paso County Sheriff | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Southern Colorado authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot after he responded to a report of a shooting at a home and that authorities are looking for a suspect.

Officials say Deputy Andrew Peery and two more law enforcement officers arrived at the home Sunday in the community of Security near Colorado Springs and were immediately met with gunfire.

They say the officers shot back at least once. Authorities have said they were searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with the shooting but later said there was no threat to the public.

Peery was a decorated member of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

