Only subtle changes likely in this week’s hot forecast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday, we told you this week’s forecast would be one with few changes. Today, we double down on that: this week’s forecast will be warm and mainly dry with only subtle changes late this week and this weekend to offer some slight cooler and maybe a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be warm and dry. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 90s around 6 PM to upper 80s by soon after 9 PM. We won’t cool into the 70s until after midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 62 degrees around Montrose. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will average around 98 degrees in and around Grand Junction. A few of us may touch 100 degrees on our backyard thermometers. The high around Montrose will be near 94 degrees.

High Pressure Keeps Us Dry & Warm

High pressure in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere is centered almost right on top of us. Sinking air beneath high pressure prevents showers and storms and even abundant cloud cover since rising air is necessary for the formation of all of those. Some shallow rising air resulting from upslope winds along the mountains may provide clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two over the mountains, but the dry weather will be the rule. That’s true across the entire state of Colorado on Tuesday and not just limited to the Western Slope.

Dry Warmth Is Consistent This Week

Where some small changes happen is when the high pressure starts to slowly shift toward the east on Thursday and Friday. The entire flow of the atmosphere will adjust so that it’s from the south. The atmosphere will slowly humidify, and the upslope mountain winds will increase from the south. Then showers and storms that form of the mountains will be able to blow the north. That offers us our best chance for rain this week. Even then, the showers and storms will not be abundant, so count yourself among a lucky few who get rain in the next week to ten days.

Small Changes Late Week & This Weekend

The shifting high pressure will also weaken a little bit, and it won’t stand so tall into the depth of the atmosphere. That slight weakening of the high pressure will offer a few degrees of cooling. It’s small changes, but it’s something. It’s probably the most noticeable changes we’ll have until late next week or later.

