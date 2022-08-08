Navajo president selects political newcomer as VP candidate

FILE - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez arrives for an event with first lady Jill Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Nez announced in April 2022 he is seeking a second term in office. Nez's term as the tribe's top elected leader has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. He announced a reelection bid from his hometown of Shonto. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool, File)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election.

Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe’s legislative branch. He’s 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation.

Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe’s general election in November. Nygren is expected to announce his pick for vice president later Monday. Nez and Nygren were the top two-vote getters in last week’s primary election among a slate of 15 candidates.

