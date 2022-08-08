Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Oergon’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Oregon!

Oregon is a two-year-old Labrador and Pit Bull mix. She is extremely playful and loves to get belly rubs; however, Oregon is a little nervous at first when meeting new people. She gets along well with other dogs and is currently in a foster home where she does well around small children. Oregon is treat motivated, she knows how to sit and would be great at learning new tricks. She walks well on the leash but is not a fairly active dog so she would work best with someone who isn’t out and about all the time.

If you are interested in adopting William contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

