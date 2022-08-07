Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado.

Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame buildings. Carter was allegedly collecting money from clients and failing to complete projects.

According to the grand jury indictment, from June 2020 through August 2021, the defendant contracted with clients from Colorado and Wyoming. Very few clients reported to have received any work or materials after their payments to Carter’s company. These clients reported that they were left with uncompleted work, unpaid contractors and vendors, or liens on their property.

The State’s investigation found evidence that the defendant used the money for business expenses unrelated to their projects.

“We are committed to standing up for consumers and holding accountable irresponsible contractors who violate the law and prey on victims,” Attorney General Phil Weiser explained. “This case is a credit to local law enforcement, including the District Attorney for the 13th Judicial District and the Morgan County Sheriff, who worked effectively with our office to take this action. Our office is committed to working with rural communities to hold wrongdoers accountable and protect the people of Colorado.”

Carter is accused of taking over $780,000 from at least 32 victims in 17 different counties across Colorado. Most of the victims were in rural areas, specifically in Northern Colorado and in the Eastern Plains. Several victims were in Wyoming.

“Many of the victims in this case are upset and have been though a lot financially and emotionally. They placed their trust in the defendant when they contracted with him to build their pole barns and now they feel like they can’t work with other contractors. We are pleased to work in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office to hold the defendant accountable for his alleged misconduct and to bring justice for the victims,” said Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Wiard from the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“This case is an excellent example of the importance and impact of collaboration between rural and urban law enforcement agencies, not only across Colorado, but other states to ensure the suspect is held accountable for victimizing dozens of people in this scheme,” said CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer, who provided critical investigative work on the case.

The defendant turned himself in to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and was released on bond.

