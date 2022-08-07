Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night

GARDNER, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday night, August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner, Colorado. The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his serious injuries.

The vehicle left the scene on Highway 69 in the town of Gardner in Huerfano County, south of Colorado Springs. There is no information or description available for the vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Master Trooper Glen Brown at 719-544-2424.

