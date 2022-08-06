Choco Taco may make a return, Klondike says

(CNN, WTTG, NBC, CBS, TWITTER, @CARISSAPROKOP_, TIKTOK, @TONYNODIMES, TIKTOK, @BADTASTIC, TIKTOK, @SLOBBYDIGITAL, TIKTOK, @JOHNBLUERIGGS, COMEDY CENTRAL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Choco Taco may yet get a second life.

Klondike says an outpouring of support for the product has made them “reconsider our long-term plans.”

It was a few weeks ago the ice cream novelty-maker shook social media when it announced the Choco Taco would be discontinued.

They said the reason for the discontinuation was “a result of complex production challenges” amid the pandemic.

Klondike’s announcement upset many on Twitter.

Even U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat chimed in to jokingly announce he would push to invoke the Defense Production Act to “mandate” Choco Taco production.

Klondike in a statement says a plan to bring it back is in the works, although “it may take some time.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sorter at an event in 2019. File photo.
Mesa County community mourns well-known advocate struck and killed while bike riding
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
UPDATE: Auraria Campus has been confirmed safe to enter, normal operations will resume tomorrow
TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after the body of the slain victim was discovered...
Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide
Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed to Texas to help prevent wildfire in area...
Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas

Latest News

Courtesy: CapX2020/Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
Glenwood Canyon on I-70
I-70 safety considerations in Glenwood Canyon
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5,...
Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems’ drug price controls
Authorities in Ohio are searching for 39-year-old Stephen Marlow in connection to a fatal...
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought