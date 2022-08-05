Rifle Gap Reservoir boat ramp closing due to low water levels

RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - Low waters continue to impact the state’s northwest region and affect the reservoir at Rifle Gap State Park as drought conditions in the Southwest continue to worsen.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced earlier this week that the Rifle Gap reservoir will be closing due to low water levels. The reservoir is primarily used for irrigation, and it is normal for water levels to drop. However, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Travis Duncan, the reservoir hasn’t had a chance to catch up from last year’s drought.

“They are also still feeling the effects of the dry weather and low reservoir levels from last year, from 2021. Well, the hope was that the late season snow and the increased runoff was to increase the water levels from this year. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough,” said Duncan.

While motorized watercraft will no longer have access to the ramp, hiking trails, campgrounds, shoreline fishing, and non-motorized boats like kayaks and paddleboards remain available for prospective recreators.

The boat ramp will close on Monday, August 15 to all motorized watercraft. However, CPW stated that Harvey Gap Reservoir will remain open to motorized boaters.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.