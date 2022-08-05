Monkeypox finding its way to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County has confirmed one case of monkeypox. Risk for the community remains low.

In order to be transmitted, monkeypox generally requires skin to skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or extended face-to-face contact with an infected person.

Symptoms typically resemble the flu and include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. After several days, a rash that may look like blisters or pimples may appear on the face or inside the mouth then may gradually spread to other parts of the body.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warns people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported or men who have sex with other men are at heightened risk.

Monkeypox can be transmitted to anyone. If you or someone you know think they may have been exposed, contact a health care provider as soon as possible. Vaccines and treatments are most effective if administered early.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.