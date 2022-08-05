Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde.

The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks.

Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires but fire danger is high. Outsourcing for further resources help prevent disastrous fires from occurring.

Knowledge and skills gained from experiences such as this help prepare our Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team to protect from local wildfire.

For more information on the Grand Junction Fire Department deployment contact the Community Outreach Office at (970)549-5800, or reach out by e-mail.

