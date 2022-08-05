Clouds and rain chances increasing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Better moisture that brought isolated to scattered showers and storms primarily to the San Juan Mountains and the Uncompahgre Plateau yesterday afternoon surged northward overnight last night, bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies to the rest of the Western Slope. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through much of the day, and we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Most of the better rain chances will stay closer to the Continental Divide, but some isolated showers and storms are possible farther back off toward the west in the lower elevations later this afternoon and into the early evening. We should still see enough peeks of sunshine through the day to warm us into the middle 90s in Grand Junction and the upper 80s in Montrose. Some isolated showers and storms could continue through the evening, then much of the rain comes to an end through the overnight hours. We’ll still see partly cloudy skies linger around, and lows will fall into the 60s.

While the moisture isn’t as abundant as the data was showing, we’ll still see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Western Slope through the weekend. Instead of being widespread and numerous around the region, we’ll see higher rainfall amounts in certain portions of the Western Slope. Better rain chances will favor the eastern San Juan Mountains, the Continental Divide, and portions of the High Country through much of the weekend, but we’ll still be watching for isolated to scattered showers and storms each afternoon elsewhere around the region. Lower moisture should also lead to a lower flooding threat, but we could still see some localized flooding concerns in places that see some heavier showers and storms. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies wherever we don’t see as much rain, and that will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s in Montrose and the middle 90s in Grand Junction.

Drier air will once again settle into the region through the opening half of next week, bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies back into the region and significantly lowering rain chances. High temperatures aren’t expected to warm up too terribly much as a result, though. We’ll still see highs in the middle 90s in Grand Junction, while Montrose sees their temperatures jump up a degree or two into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.