Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to potential threat

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Auraria Campus in Denver, home to the University of Denver, Metropoliton State University of Denver, and the Community College of Denver, was evacuated Friday due to a potential threat.

Officials shut down the campus while the threat is investigated, and the Denver Police Department has yet to specify the threat or release any further information.

AURARIA ALERT: Campus is closed as law enforcement investigates the validity of a potential threat. We will provide updates and it's safe to leave campus. — Auraria Campus (@AurariaCampus) August 5, 2022

