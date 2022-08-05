Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to potential threat
The Denver campus is home to three different universities
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Auraria Campus in Denver, home to the University of Denver, Metropoliton State University of Denver, and the Community College of Denver, was evacuated Friday due to a potential threat.
Officials shut down the campus while the threat is investigated, and the Denver Police Department has yet to specify the threat or release any further information.
AURARIA ALERT: Campus is closed as law enforcement investigates the validity of a potential threat. We will provide updates and it's safe to leave campus.— Auraria Campus (@AurariaCampus) August 5, 2022
