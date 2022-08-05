Auraria Campus evacuated and closed due to potential threat

The Denver campus is home to three different universities
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat
The Auraria Campus in Denver has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Auraria Campus in Denver, home to the University of Denver, Metropoliton State University of Denver, and the Community College of Denver, was evacuated Friday due to a potential threat.

Officials shut down the campus while the threat is investigated, and the Denver Police Department has yet to specify the threat or release any further information.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TABOR tax refunds not for everyone?
TABOR tax not for everyone?
Tony Pagni, age 58
New Castle Police Chief fired
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters talks on the west steps of the State Capitol on...
No change in the winner of the Republican Primary race for Secretary of State after recount
Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
The heat will reach the top on Thursday, then we'll cool amid increasing showers and storms...
Heat crests Thursday, then storms offer cooling

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Logo
Novavax vaccine now available in Mesa County
Doug Sorter died Wednesday.
Well-known Mesa County activist run over and killed while bike riding
West Nile Virus can be prevented by using insect repellants, limiting time outdoors, and by...
West Nile Virus cases rising in Delta County
KJCT RIFLE BOAT RAMPS
KJCT RIFLE BOAT RAMPS